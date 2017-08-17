Man Arrested After Remains Of Girlfriend Found In Ellis County

(CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities arrested a man after the remains of his girlfriend were found in Ellis County in July.
Authorities in Ellis County discovered skeletal remains on July 15 in a small wooded area north of Alma, Texas.
Through the investigation, the remains were identified as 21-year-old Tia Marie Spearman after Lancaster police were contacted by Biloxi, Mississippi police regarding a missing person.
According to authorities, Spearman’s family contacted Biloxi police saying they had not heard from her since May 2017 but believed she was in Biloxi in June 2017. Police said Spearman was from Lawton, Oklahoma but moved to Texas recently.
Biloxi police said Spearman had an address in Lancaster, which led to police contacting Lancaster authorities. Lancaster police contacted Ellis County investigators about the investigation into the previously unidentified remains.
After Ellis County investigators spoke to Spearman’s family and received dental records, the remains were confirmed to belong to Spearman.
Investigators discovered Spearman was living with her boyfriend, Guy Wayne Lynch, in Little Elm. They say they found evidence that linked Lynch to Spearman’s remains.
Lynch was arrested in Little Elm and transported to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is set at $1 million.