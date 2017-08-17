Check Out Our New News Chopper!

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS11 has welcomed a new addition to our news gathering team… A new helicopter!
Our new chopper is a model Robinson R66 equipped with a much stronger camera lens and zoom capability than before, allowing us to bring you closer to the news.
The helicopter has four seats (sorry, you can’t come along) with an extra cargo compartment.
It’s powered by a Rolls Royce R300 engine.
The chopper can reach a top speed of 161 miles per hour with a cruising speed of 138 miles per hour.
The chopper will be shared by three TV stations (channels 11, 8 and 4) in the Dallas-Fort Worth media market.