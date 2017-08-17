STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Check Out Our New News Chopper!

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS11 has welcomed a new addition to our news gathering team… A new helicopter!

Our new chopper is a model Robinson R66 equipped with a much stronger camera lens and zoom capability than before, allowing us to bring you closer to the news.

screen shot 2017 08 17 at 3 05 37 pm Check Out Our New News Chopper!

The helicopter has four seats (sorry, you can’t come along)  with an extra cargo compartment.

It’s powered by a Rolls Royce R300 engine.

screen shot 2017 08 17 at 3 07 37 pm Check Out Our New News Chopper!

The chopper can reach a top speed of 161 miles per hour with a cruising speed of 138 miles per hour.

screen shot 2017 08 17 at 3 07 55 pm Check Out Our New News Chopper!

The chopper will be shared by three TV stations (channels 11, 8 and 4)  in the Dallas-Fort Worth media market.

 

