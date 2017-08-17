CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Scattered Storms Friday, Heat Returns Over Weekend

August 17, 2017 10:40 AM By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, Texas, Weather

Yesterday’s High: 96; Normal High: 97; Normal Low: 75

Storms stay east of a Decatur to Weatherford line this morning. Heaviest rain along and north of 121…Ending by mid-morning.

  • More storms possible later today. Isolated severe possible.
  • Scattered storms Friday. Faucets shut off this weekend, as the heat begins to build.
  • Possible heat advisories this weekend, but most likely next week.
  • HIGH PRESSURE! Highs near 100….Heat index: 105-109
  • +4.57” surplus at DFW. 15.77” since June 1st; 7th wettest summer!

Today: Morning storms, becoming partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scttered afternoon thunderstorms, isolated severe (wind). High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 103-105. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered evening storms, becoming partly cloudy and muggy. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered daytime storms. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 103-106. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday-NEXT Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: near 100; Lows: Near 80. Heat index: 105-108. POSSIBLE HEAT ADVISORIES.

