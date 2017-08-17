Scattered Storms Friday, Heat Returns Over Weekend

Yesterday’s High: 96; Normal High: 97; Normal Low: 75
Storms stay east of a Decatur to Weatherford line this morning. Heaviest rain along and north of 121…Ending by mid-morning.
- More storms possible later today. Isolated severe possible.
- Scattered storms Friday. Faucets shut off this weekend, as the heat begins to build.
- Possible heat advisories this weekend, but most likely next week.
- HIGH PRESSURE! Highs near 100….Heat index: 105-109
- +4.57” surplus at DFW. 15.77” since June 1st; 7th wettest summer!
Today: Morning storms, becoming partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scttered afternoon thunderstorms, isolated severe (wind). High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 103-105. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Scattered evening storms, becoming partly cloudy and muggy. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered daytime storms. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 103-106. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Saturday-NEXT Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: near 100; Lows: Near 80. Heat index: 105-108. POSSIBLE HEAT ADVISORIES.