State Lawmaker Wants Confederate Plaque Removed From Texas Capitol

August 17, 2017 7:11 AM By Chelsea Wade
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A state lawmaker from Dallas wants a Confederate plaque removed from the Capitol building.

Inside the Texas Capitol in Austin, a few steps away from Representative Eric Johnson’s office and just outside of the rotunda, is a bronze plaque that has hung there for nearly 60 years.

The plaque rejects that the Civil War was a rebellion and denies the South seceded from the Union over slavery.

It was dedicated by the Texas Chapter of the Children of the Confederacy and reads, in part: “We, therefore, pledge ourselves to preserve pure ideals to study and teach the truths of history (one of the most important of which is that the war between the states was not a rebellion, nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery).”

Rep. Johnson tweeted that if Governor Greg Abbott brings them back for a second special session, he’d introduce a resolution to have the plaque near the rotunda and “anything like it” taken down.

Johnson’s request comes as cities across the nation are debating what to do with Confederacy monuments and statues.

In Dallas, city leaders have opened discussion on whether to remove Confederate symbols from some of its parks.

