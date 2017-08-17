Tasha’s KRLD To Do List August 17-20, 2017

Operation Kindness is helping keep bellies and houses full starting this Saturday (8/20). North Texas’ original and largest no-kill animal care and adoption center is feeding pets across the metroplex with the launch of the Operation Kindness Pet Food Pantry. The pantry is designed to lower the number of pets surrendered to shelters by providing temporary free cat and dog food to qualified low-income families.

In association with the Pet Food Pantry, Operation Kindness is launching the Royal Vaccination Fund to help provide low-income families with access to rabies, parvo and distemper vaccinations.

Sherman attorney Roger Sanders discusses the life and legacy of William Quantrill and his band of followers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Quantrill’s Raiders, which included the infamous Jesse and Frank James camped out in North Texas during the Civil War. Free.

This weekend, there is a shopping event where Instagram style Influencers sell last and current season clothing, handbags, jewelry, and accessories. In addition to shopping, attendees will have the opportunity to explore pop-up shops, enjoy food from local vendors, as well as a full bar, and direct access to fashion insiders via The Edit’s Style Influencers. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Level Two Events in the Dallas Design Center. (8/19)

There is a Minutes of Midnight−Solar Eclipse Party at the Dallas Arboretum Monday August 21 from 11:30 to 2:30. Guests may pack a picnic or enjoy $2 hot dogs from the Terrace Café. Kona Ice will have cool treats available for purchase, and eclipse-themed music will be playing as visitors view the unforgettable solar eclipse at the Camp Lawn overlooking White Rock Lake. Guests are encouraged to bring their own “viewing devices,” however; complimentary special viewing glasses are available, (while supplies last).

Anime Fest is happening at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel Thursday through Sunday. (8/17-20)

North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton starts this weekend (August 18) and runs through August 27th.

Repticon Dallas is at the Grapevine Convention Center Saturday and Sunday (8/19-20)

The Texas Home & Garden Show is Friday through Sunday at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. (8/18-20)

Guitar God Marty Friedman is playing Trees Friday night. (8/18)

ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is Saturday night in Strauss Square. (8/19)

Australian Pink Floyd is at the Verizon Saturday night. (8/19)

Rock and Roll Heaven: A Salute to the Legends of Elvis and Roy Orbison is Saturday at the Eisemann Center.

The Fixx is playing the Granada Sunday. (8/20)

Deep Purple, Alice Cooper and the Edgar Winter Band are playing the Starplex Saturday. (8/19)

Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham are playing the Starplex Friday night. (8/19)