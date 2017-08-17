Teen Believed To Have Drowned In Trinity River

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department’s dive team searched Thursday evening for a 15-year-old boy who slipped and fell into the Trinity River.

A young woman told CBS11 she saw the boy go under and never come back up near East 4th and Riverside in Fort Worth.

She called 911 and said a family member jumped in after the boy but they couldn’t find him.

“At first struggled but then he just went into the water. He worried and tried going back into the water. They were screaming his name and nothing showed. They chased him over there to see if they could see something, but no,” said witness Lesley Garcia.

The dive team did a grid search of the area along with search teams on boats and people scanning the banks of the river for any sign of the boy.

The @FortWorthFire dive teams and boats are out of the water. Search team will continue walking/driving the banks through the night.@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/Pf0Wu4Whxf — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) August 18, 2017

The fire department says the dam is designed to be crossed on foot and anyone near water the water should wear a life jacket.