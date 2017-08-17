BREAKING: Several Dead After Van Crashes Into Pedestrians In Barcelona

Texas Police Chiefs Start Adapting To ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Law

August 17, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Illegal immigration, law enforcement, Police, sanctuary cities law, SB4, Texas

HOUSTON (AP) – Even as a new Texas law targeting so-called sanctuary cities remains in legal limbo, police chiefs and sheriffs are making changes to comply with it.

They’re rewriting training manuals and withdrawing policies that prevented officers from asking people whether they’re in the United States illegally.

The law known as Senate Bill 4 goes into effect Sept. 1 unless a federal judge in San Antonio blocks it. The law prohibits police Senate Bill 4, goes into effect Sept. 1. It’s aimed at sanctuary cities, broadly defined as places that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Texas’ biggest cities are preparing to implement a law most of them opposed, changing policies and instructing officers how to document each time they ask about a person’s legal status.

