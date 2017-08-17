STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Veterans Get Expanded College Assistance Under Trump

August 17, 2017 5:57 AM
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) – Military veterans are getting unlimited access to college assistance under legislation President Donald Trump has signed into law.

The law removes a 15-year time limit on using GI benefits. It also increases money for thousands serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

The Forever GI Act builds on a 2008 law that guaranteed veterans a full-ride scholarship to any in-state public university, or a similar cash amount to attend private colleges. It amounts to the largest expansion of college aid for veterans in a decade.

Veterans would also get additional payments if they complete science, technology and engineering courses.

Advocates say thousands of veterans stand to gain from the expanded benefit.

