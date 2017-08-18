Anti-White Supremacists Rally Will Have Heavy Police Presence 

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are preparing for thousands of people to descend upon city hall on Saturday for a rally against white supremacists.

Officers on Friday night set up watch towers around city hall and barricaded the Confederate War Memorial near the convention center.

After a week of protests, rallies, marches and demonstrations involving white supremacists and Confederate monuments, Dallas citizens are responding.

“I think it is critical that we show to our children and the folks of this country that we are not going to be intimidated,” said Chris Hamilton, founder of Lawyers For America.

Hamilton is one of the many set to speak out Saturday night at city hall.

“I’m not nervous because I think this is really important,” said Hamilton.

DPD is also calling upon Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Grand Prairie Police Department.

“We’re ready for the call whether that’s Dallas, Fort Worth,” said Asst. Chief Christy Martinez with Grand Prairie police.

Martinez said while there is no knowledge of a large anti-rally group showing up on Saturday, they are preparing.

“We know about Charlottesville, we know last year in July what happened. So we got to keep that in mind and we will but we’re going to have a good day tomorrow,” said Martinez.

Head organizer Eric Ramsey of In Solidarity said there was no way they were going to cancel the event in light of the recent violence.

“This is definitely bigger than just trying to get the monuments removed,” said Ramsey. “We obviously don’t want to put any lives in danger. But at the end of the day, events like this have to happen.”

Hamilton agrees and hopes people on the fence push fear aside.

“This is not a danger that’s going to go away by us staying at home,” said Hamilton.

Dallas police will close off many roads to vehicles starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.