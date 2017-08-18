Dallas Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence, Must Repay $51M

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas woman must serve 10 years in federal prison and repay $51 million in a health care services fraud case involving home visits.
Myrna S. Parcon was sentenced Thursday in Dallas.
Parcon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud involving Medicare beneficiaries.
Prosecutors say three other people who were convicted await sentencing, including a doctor.
Authorities say many Medicare patients in the case were certified for home health care — whether they needed it or not — from 2009 through mid-2013.
Co-defendant Ransome Etindi of Waxahachie also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison.
Etindi must repay $18 million.
Another person who pleaded guilty was sentenced to two years and ordered to repay $4.2 million.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)