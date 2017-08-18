Dallas Woman In ID Thefts Gets 10 years In Nigeria Cars Scam

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas woman is going to prison for a $1.2 million scheme that stole identities to get tax refunds to buy and ship used cars to Nigeria.

LaTonya Carson was sentenced Thursday to spend 10 years in a U.S. prison. The Dallas woman was convicted on several charges, including aggravated identity theft, money laundering and wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors in Dallas say some victims were in prison when their personal information was stolen.

Investigators say that starting in 2012, Carson and others involved in the scheme used bogus tax refunds to buy and export nearly 280 vehicles to Nigeria.

Another suspect, Smith Olsola Akin of Plano, Texas, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The two other indicted suspects remain at large.

