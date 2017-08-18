Irving Police Identify Body Dumped Near 183, Make Two Arrests

IRVING (CBSDFW) – Police have identified a body and arrested two suspects for murder on Friday.

According to police, 30-year-old Oliveros Jama was found suffering from a gunshot wound by a passing motorist just off of Highway 183 in Irving early Friday.

Irving Police say they were contacted by Midlothian Police after a detained man claimed to have witnessed a homicide.

That man, Jared Michael Tucker, told officers that he was giving Jama and another man a ride when the shooting occurred.

After dumping Jama’s body in the 2100 block of County Line Road, Tucker began to drive to Cleburne and ran out of gas.

Midlothian Police came into contact with him in the 1000 block of N. Highway 67 as a suspicious person.

After interviewing Tucker and gathering evidence, police charged him with murder and are holding him on a $1 million dollar bond.

Police say 49-year-old Lawrence Ayars was identified as the other person in the car and was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ayars is being held on a $2 million bond.

Detectives are working to determine the motive for the shooting.