McKinney Teen Honored For Saving Drowning Child

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
BREAKING NEWS: Crews Responding To Warehouse Fire Along Ludelle Street In Fort Worth | Watch Live Video

McKinney Teen Honored For Saving Drowning Child

Filed Under: City of McKinney, drowning, Hannah Falk, Hidden Creek Community Pool, Lifeguard

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM)  – A 16-year-old McKinney resident was honored by the McKinney Fire Department and City Council for saving a child’s life in June.

Hannah Falk was in the middle of her first week of work as a lifeguard at the Hidden Creek Community Pool when she saw a child not moving at the bottom of the pool.

According to a City of McKinney news release, Falk immediately put her lifeguard training to work and quickly responded to a life threatening emergency.

Falk helped Adam Villarreal with pulling his unresponsive 4-year-old son from the pool and began CPR until paramedics arrived.

“CPR is a life-saving measure everyone should learn, you don’t need to be a medical professional. Knowing CPR empowers you to help someone who is in distress,” said Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “You never know when you may need this skill to save the life of a loved one, or even a complete stranger. We’re grateful Hannah was well-trained to handle this situation so there was a great outcome.”

Mayor George Fuller honored and expressed sincere appreciation for her lifesaving efforts and her service to the community of McKinney and proclaimed June 17, 2017 as Hannah Falk Day.

image002 McKinney Teen Honored For Saving Drowning Child

Hannah Falk honored by McKinney Mayor George Fuller for saving drowning child (City of McKinney)

The Villarreal family were also in attendance to honor Falk.

For more information on CPR training, call the American Heart Association at 1-800-242-8721 or click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch