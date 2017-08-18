McKinney Teen Honored For Saving Drowning Child

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old McKinney resident was honored by the McKinney Fire Department and City Council for saving a child’s life in June.

Hannah Falk was in the middle of her first week of work as a lifeguard at the Hidden Creek Community Pool when she saw a child not moving at the bottom of the pool.

According to a City of McKinney news release, Falk immediately put her lifeguard training to work and quickly responded to a life threatening emergency.

Falk helped Adam Villarreal with pulling his unresponsive 4-year-old son from the pool and began CPR until paramedics arrived.

“CPR is a life-saving measure everyone should learn, you don’t need to be a medical professional. Knowing CPR empowers you to help someone who is in distress,” said Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “You never know when you may need this skill to save the life of a loved one, or even a complete stranger. We’re grateful Hannah was well-trained to handle this situation so there was a great outcome.”

Mayor George Fuller honored and expressed sincere appreciation for her lifesaving efforts and her service to the community of McKinney and proclaimed June 17, 2017 as Hannah Falk Day.

The Villarreal family were also in attendance to honor Falk.

For more information on CPR training, call the American Heart Association at 1-800-242-8721 or click here.