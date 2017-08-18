Six Flags Over Texas Removes Confederate States Flag

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Six Flags Over Texas has changed all of their flags to American Flags.

The previous flags were the Confederate States flag, the Mexican flag, the Spanish flag and the Texas flag, to go along with the American flag.

Six Flags over Texas released a statement on their decision Friday:

“At Six Flags Over Texas, we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests. We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our park to feature American flags.”

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

 

