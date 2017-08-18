Solar Eclipse Could Cost Employers Big Bucks

(CBSNEWS) – Monday won’t be business as usual for employers, thanks to a very cosmic event.

The first solar eclipse visible in the U.S. since 1979 will take place in the middle of the workday, which may cost employers as much as $694 million in lost productivity, according to global outplacement and coaching firm Challenger, Grey & Christmas, which analyzed wage and employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

States and cities in the path of the eclipse, which stretches from Oregon to South Carolina, could suffer productivity losses of almost $200 million. Experts are warning businesses to expect increased absenteeism as millions of people are projected to travel to see the eclipse or take a break from work, which will cause productivity to plummet.

Even companies located in areas with a partial eclipse may have a “manic Monday.” Challenger, Grey estimates that the eclipse will cost the Chicago area $28 million, for example. Experts are encouraging employers to make the best of the situation by holding viewing parties and other team-building activities.

