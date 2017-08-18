Thief Pays For Cadillac’s Wash And Detail, Then Steals It 

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A bold thief is wanted in Mesquite after stealing a car from a car wash.
Police say it happened at Royal Car wash on Town East in Mesquite, when a woman took her 2016 Cadillac Escalade to get washed and detailed.
“While she was away, a gentleman came up to the clerk and told him that he was the woman’s fiancee. He paid for the detailing which was well over a hundred dollars, got the keys and drove off,” says Lieutenant Brian Parrish.
He says when the cars owner came back, she called OnStar which disabled the vehicle. The SUV was found a few blocks away.
A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered in the case.