State Department: 1 American Killed In Spain Vehicle Attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) – The State Department says at least one American was killed and one was injured in the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.

The department said Friday that diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are continuing to work with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to Americans.

The department did not identify either of the Americans, but said the injured person suffered only a minor wound.

Police fatally shot five people wearing fake bomb belts who staged a car attack in a seaside resort in Spain’s Catalonia region on Friday, just hours after a van plowed into pedestrians on a busy Barcelona promenade, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 100 others.

