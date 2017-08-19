Cowboys’ Carroll Scheduled For Pre-Trial Tuesday On DWI Charge

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll is scheduled for a 9 a.m. Tuesday pre-trial hearing in Dallas County court regarding his arrest on suspicion of DWI following a welcome party celebrating his signing with the Cowboys.

Dallas police said they stopped Carroll early Monday morning on May 29 for driving on the wrong side of the road, and that was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Carroll, 30, signed with a three-year, $10-million deal with Dallas in March and has been mostly working as a first-team cornerback since then.

“Everybody gets knocked down in life,’’ Carroll said via social media shortly after the arrest. “Everybody bobs when they shoulda weaved, no exceptions. But remember that YOU are responsible for how you respond to adversity. You can lay flat out or you can choose to bounce back.’’

Last season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Carroll had one pick, one forced fumble, and 11 pass breakups. Going forward, Carroll — who has no known previous behavioral issues — is likely to face league discipline for this arrest following the Tuesday pre-trial hearing, possibly a two-game suspension.

Carroll addressed the issue with the media in Oxnard during training camp, saying, “It’s a learning experience and we’ve moved on from it. I’ve apologized to the team … I really took it as a learning experience to never put yourself in that situation. I’ve grown from it and learned from and I’ve apologized to the team. I owned up to my mistake and moved on.”