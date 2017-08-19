CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Rally Against White Supremacy In Downtown Dallas

Cowboys Top Colts In Third Preseason Game 24-19

Filed Under: Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Jaylon Smith, NFL
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 19: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys throws up the X after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter of a preseason at AT&T Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan/AP) – It may have only been a preseason game, but Cowboys fans certainly saw some things to get excited about on Saturday night.

Jaylon Smith made his first tackle, Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant hooked up for a touchdown and Cowboys third-string quarterback Cooper Rush threw two more touchdown passes as Dallas beat the Colts 24-19.

On his first drive this preseason, Prescott led a 95-yard seven play drive that ended in a 32-yard touchdown for Bryant.

Prescott finished 7 for 8 for 106 yards in his two series of work.

His second series ended on a fumble inside Indy’s 10 by Darren McFadden, who started as the Cowboys again delayed Ezekiel Elliott’s exhibition debut.

Elliott has appealed his suspension while disputing the NFL’s findings that he caused bruises on his ex-girlfriend in several confrontations last summer in Ohio.

Bryant’s 55 yards receiving held up as the most in the game for the Cowboys.

“I don’t know if I can honestly put it into words just how much better of a player he is, and we were just talking about how good his body feels,” Prescott said. “He’s just a much better player right now than what he was last year at this time. Our chemistry is growing, so it’s fun.”

Scott Tolzien played the first half for the Colts, who aren’t sure if Luck will be ready for the regular season after offseason shoulder surgery.

Indy didn’t record a first down until early in the second quarter, and its only touchdown before halftime was Lavar Edwards’ 15-yard return of Dallas backup quarterback Kellen Moore’s fumble.

Tolzien led a 60-yard drive to Adam Vinatieri’s 33-yard field goal in the second quarter, highlighted by a 25-yard pass to Kamar Aiken. Tolzien, who is 0-2-1 as an NFL starter, finished 10 of 14 for 70 yards.

Stephen Morris, the third quarterback to play, finally got the Colts an offensive touchdown on an 18-yard throw to Fred Brown with 57 seconds remaining. Morris was 11 of 115 for 111 yards, most of it with Indianapolis down two scores in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys backup quarterback Kellen Moore struggled in his two plus quarters of action. He went 10 for 21 for 131 yards and had a fumble that Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

Rush shined once again when he entered the game. The Central Michigan product went 8 for 9 for 102 yards and added two touchdown passes.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

