WATCH LIVE: Rally Against White Supremacy In Downtown Dallas

Derek Holland Thanks Rangers Fans On Pitcher’s Mound

Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, derek holland, MLB, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – Former Texas Ranger and current Chicago White Sox pitcher Derek Holland returned to the Globe Life Park mound as a visitor for the first time on Saturday.

Holland walked out to the mound and threw some warmup pitches. When he was done, he went behind the mound and wrote “thank you” to Rangers fans in the dirt.

Holland, a fan favorite, went 62-50 with a 4.35 ERA in his eight-year career with Texas. He was 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA in 2016.

Holland’s most defining moment as a Ranger came in the 2011 World Series when he allowed two hits and struck out seven in 8 1/3 innings to help beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 to tie the series at 2-2. Texas would go on to lose the series 4-3.

Holland wrote a message to Rangers fans on social media when he signed with the Chicago White Sox in the off-season.

“Dear rangers fans, it comes to me that I will or may not be a ranger next year but as the news has come i will be testing out free agency. With that being said I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the greatest fans to me and welcoming not only me but my family to the great state of Texas and making some of the greatest memories ever.” (sic)

