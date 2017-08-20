2 Officers Injured After DWI Suspect Crashes Into Squad Car

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas police officers were injured after a DWI suspect crashed into their squad car early Sunday morning.
Police say the crash happened at around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Forest Lane and Audelia Road.
Both officers and the suspect were transported to a local hospital.
The officers suffered head lacerations and required stitches. There has been no word on their current conditions.
The suspect was found to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested for DWI. The suspect has not yet been booked into jail, so his identity has not been released.