Authorities: 7-Year-Old Boy Killed In Barcelona Attack

Julian Cadman (Tony Cadman/Facebook)

(CBSNEWS/AP) – Spanish authorities say they have positively identified three more victims of the van attack in Barcelona, including a 7-year-old boy who has been missing since the rampage Thursday.

The boy was one of the 13 people killed when a van swerved through a pedestrian walkway in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district, the Catalonia region’s emergency services said Sunday.

Nacho Solano, a spokesman for the Catalan government’s emergency services, confirmed that the child was Julian Cadman, an Australian with dual British nationality.

The Australian, Philippines and British governments announced Friday that the 7-year-old son of a woman seriously injured in the attack had become separated from her and was missing.

The other two victims identified were said to be Belgian and Italian. Solano said he could not name them.

