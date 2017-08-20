Authorities Arrest 2 After Carjacked Lamborghini Found On Fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after police say they stole a Lamborghini from a valet and were later found after the vehicle became disabled and caught fire.
Police responded to a robbery call in the 500 block of South Lamar Street at around 7:50 a.m. They say the suspects assaulted the valet at the location and took a Lamborghini.
Authorities in the air spotted the vehicle and requested help from the Dallas County sheriffs.
Authorities eventually spotted the vehicle in the area of eastbound I-20 and northbound I-45. They say it was disabled and caught fire.
The two suspects were taken into custody. Their identities have not been released.