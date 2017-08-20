Trump To Make Announcement On Strategy For Afghanistan

(CBSNEWS) – President Trump has decided on a strategy for Afghanistan that also takes a broad approach toward tackling competing interests in South Asia, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan reports.

The White House released a statement on Sunday saying that Mr. Trump will address the nation’s troops and the American people on Monday evening from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, “to provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.”

Officials expect Mr. Trump to announce a strategy that meets the requests of commanders in the field, allows for the deployment of around 4,000 more U.S. troops, and aggressively pushes Pakistan to stop acting as a safe haven for terrorists.

