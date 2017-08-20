U.S. Navy Destroyer USS John S. McCain Collides With Merchant Ship

(CBSNEWS) – The USS John S. McCain, a guided-missile destroyer, was involved in a collision Monday with a merchant vessel east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to the U.S. Navy.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, officials say. The Singaporean Navy is sending assets to assist and the USS America is en route to help.

The ship was on its way to Singapore after finishing what the Navy called “routine patrols” in the South China Sea. One of those patrols was a Freedom of Navigation mission near contested islands which China has built and claims as their own in the South China around August 10.

The merchant vessel, ALNIC MC, is a 30,000+ ton oil/chemical tanker built in 2007. It’s 600 feet and 105 feet wide and sails under the Liberian flag. Its owner according to searches is Energetic Tank Inc. and its operator is Stealth Maritime Corporation S.A.

