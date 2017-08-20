U.S. Navy Destroyer USS John S. McCain Collides With Merchant Ship

Filed Under: Guided-Missile Destroyer, Merchant Ship, U.S. Navy, USS John S. McCain
navy U.S. Navy Destroyer USS John S. McCain Collides With Merchant Ship

The USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea on Jan. 22, 2017, while supporting security efforts in the region. (NAVY PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS JAMES VAZQUEZ)

(CBSNEWS) – The USS John S. McCain, a guided-missile destroyer, was involved in a collision Monday with a merchant vessel east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to the U.S. Navy.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, officials say. The Singaporean Navy is sending assets to assist and the USS America is en route to help.

The ship was on its way to Singapore after finishing what the Navy called “routine patrols” in the South China Sea. One of those patrols was a Freedom of Navigation mission near contested islands which China has built and claims as their own in the South China around August 10.

The merchant vessel, ALNIC MC, is a 30,000+ ton oil/chemical tanker built in 2007. It’s 600 feet and 105 feet wide and sails under the Liberian flag. Its owner according to searches is Energetic Tank Inc. and its operator is Stealth Maritime Corporation S.A.

*READ MORE CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch