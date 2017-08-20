Gonzalez Pitches 6 Scoreless, White Sox Hold Off Rangers 3-2

ARLINGTON (AP) — Miguel Gonzalez escaped early trouble and pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers 3-2 Sunday.
Texas dropped 2 ½ games behind the Twins and the Angels for the AL’s second wild-card spot. The Rangers finished a 10-game homestand 7-3, but split the four-game series against Chicago.
Gonzalez (7-10) pitched out of one-out, bases-loaded jams in both the second and third innings. After allowing singles to the first two batters in the fourth, Gonzalez retired the last nine batters he faced.
Juan Minaya recorded his second save, both in the last three games, despite giving up Rougned Odor’s two-run homer with two outs in the ninth.
Chicago capitalized on the Rangers’ stranding runners by scoring all three runs in the fourth inning against A.J. Griffin (6-4).
