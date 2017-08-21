SOLAR ECLIPSE: Live CBS Coverage | Live NASA Coverage | Local Viewing Details | Eclipse Weather | Eclipse Jokes

Alabama Starts Atop AP Poll For 2nd Straight Year

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and third time in five years.

Head coach Nick Saban (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Crimson Tide, coming off a last-second loss in the national championship game that left it No. 2 to Clemson in the final Top 25 of 2016, received 52 from a panel of 61 media members.

Ohio State was No. 2, edging out No. 3 Florida State and preventing the first 1 vs 2 opening game since the AP preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in

Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the top three.

Southern California starts the season at No. 4. Defending national champion Clemson begins the post-Deshaun Watson era at No. 5.

