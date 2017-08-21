Did Today’s Eclipse Pass You By? There’s Another One In 7 Years

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW) — Too busy working to enjoy today’s eclipse? Don’t fret, another one’s coming, according to WJZ – TV, CBS Baltimore.
Mark your calendars for April 8, 2024 when the country will go in the black as the shadow of the moon once again completely blocks out the sun across the United States, this time from Texas to Maine.
Dallas is one of many major cities in the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse too. So order your NASA-approved glassed soon!
The eclipse wont travel coast to coast, like today’s, but it will pass through several other states: southeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont and Maine.