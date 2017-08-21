CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Historic Eclipse Turns Day Into Night Across US | Eclipse Photo Gallery | Eclipse Jokes

Did Today’s Eclipse Pass You By? There’s Another One In 7 Years

Filed Under: 2024, April 8, Science, Solar Eclipse, Sun, Total Solar Eclipse
Los Angeles, CA August 21, 2017: Tatiana Kalish, 17 of El Segundo views the eclipse at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, Ca August 21, 2017.(Photo by Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW) — Too busy working to enjoy today’s eclipse? Don’t fret, another one’s coming, according to WJZ – TV, CBS Baltimore.

Mark your calendars for April 8, 2024 when the country will go in the black as the shadow of the moon once again completely blocks out the sun across the United States, this time from Texas to Maine.

Dallas is one of many major cities in the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse too. So order your NASA-approved glassed soon!

The eclipse wont travel coast to coast, like today’s, but it will pass through several other states: southeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont and Maine.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch