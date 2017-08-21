An employee of the Garland ISD is on administrative leave after being arrested last week.
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Historic Eclipse Turns Day Into Night Across US | Eclipse Photo Gallery | Eclipse Jokes

Garland ISD Employee Arrested For Possessing Child Porn

Filed Under: Child Porn, Garland ISD, Garland ISD Employee, Kirk Patrick Keshler

GARLAND (KRLD) – An employee of the Garland ISD is on administrative leave after being arrested last week.

Sixty-year-old Kirk Patrick Keshler was arrested on August 16 on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Garland police say a detective found several files of child pornography on his computer, which was seized as part of the investigation.

Keshler was taken into custody and has been released on bond.

He works for the Garland ISD as a high school vocational adjustment coordinator.

Garland ISD officials say Keshler is on administrative leave and the safety and security of their students is a top priority.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch