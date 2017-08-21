Garland ISD Employee Arrested For Possessing Child Porn

GARLAND (KRLD) – An employee of the Garland ISD is on administrative leave after being arrested last week.
Sixty-year-old Kirk Patrick Keshler was arrested on August 16 on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Garland police say a detective found several files of child pornography on his computer, which was seized as part of the investigation.
Keshler was taken into custody and has been released on bond.
He works for the Garland ISD as a high school vocational adjustment coordinator.
Garland ISD officials say Keshler is on administrative leave and the safety and security of their students is a top priority.