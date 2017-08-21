Hot & Humid To Start The Week

Yesterday’s High: 98 … Yesterday’s Rain: 0.00”… Normal High: 96 … Normal Low: 75*
- Great viewing for the Eclipse today across north Texas.
- Start: 11:40am; Peak:1:09pm; End:2:39pm
- 69% Brownwood; 75% DFW; 82% Texarkana
- More heat and humidity through the Tuesday.
- Off and on rain chances Wed.-> weekend.
- 50” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index: 103-105. NO Heat Advisories. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: Mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Near 100. Heat index: 103-105.
Wednesday-Friday. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Scattered thunderstorms. Best chances Wednesday. Highs: Near 90.
Saturday and Sunday: Storm chances increase again. Highs: Near 90.