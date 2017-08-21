SOLAR ECLIPSE: Live CBS News Coverage | Live CBSDFW.COM Coverage | Local Viewing Details | Weather | Jokes

Hot & Humid To Start The Week

Yesterday’s High: 98 … Yesterday’s Rain: 0.00”… Normal High: 96 … Normal Low: 75*

  • Great viewing for the Eclipse today across north Texas.
  • Start: 11:40am; Peak:1:09pm; End:2:39pm
  • 69% Brownwood; 75% DFW; 82% Texarkana
  • More heat and humidity through the Tuesday.
  • Off and on rain chances Wed.-> weekend.
  • 50” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index: 103-105. NO Heat Advisories. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: Mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Near 100. Heat index: 103-105.

Wednesday-Friday. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Scattered thunderstorms. Best chances Wednesday. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday and Sunday: Storm chances increase again. Highs: Near 90.

