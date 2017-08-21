CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Live NASA TV Coverage | Local Eclipse Information | Eclipse Weather Forecast | Eclipse Jokes

Judge Denies Witness Chance To View Eclipse

Filed Under: eclipse, florida, judge, Solar Eclipse, Witness

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A federal judge in Florida ruled a trial couldn’t be postponed just because one of the key witnesses – a federal agent – had travel plans to see the solar eclipse.

gettyimages 835986046 e1503317772417 Judge Denies Witness Chance To View Eclipse

Aubrey Gemignani, a photographer with NASA, tests her camera equipment at the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience August 20, 2017 in Madras, Oregon. (STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

In a three-page ruling issued Friday, Judge Steven Merryday denied the motion filed by an assistant U.S. attorney.

Prosecutors wanted Monday’s trial postponed because an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent had booked a trip to see the eclipse on a day when defendant Joseph Bishop was to stand trial for unlawfully transporting firearms.

Merryday called it a “cruel fate” that allowed the trial and the eclipse to happen on the same day.

He quoted from singer Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” which contains a line about flying to witness an eclipse.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

