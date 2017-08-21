Man Fatally Shot During Robbery Attempt At Dallas Gas Station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after police say he was shot in the face during a robbery attempt while he was pumping gas late Sunday evening.
Police say the 36-year-old victim was at a gas station at Hampton and Ledbetter at around 11:00 p.m. when three men pulled up and tried to rob him.
The victim refused to give in and that’s when police say he was shot in the face.
There is currently no word on any arrests or descriptions of the suspects.
Investigators are reviewing the surveillance video from the 7-Eleven and a cigar shop nearby.