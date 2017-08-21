SOLAR ECLIPSE: Live CBS Coverage | Live NASA Coverage | Local Viewing Details | Eclipse Weather | Eclipse Jokes

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

DALLAS (AP) – A rendering by Norman Rockwell of one of his best known paintings has sold at auction for $1.6 million.

Heritage Auctions says the painting sold Sunday in Dallas to a buyer who wants to remain anonymous.

The work was a study — a preliminary work — for Rockwell’s “Tough Call.” The painting with three umpires looking skyward pondering whether to call a game because of rain arguably is the most recognizable of his baseball-themed works.

The Austin family that put the work up for auction had thought they just had a print of the work before they had it examined.

The final painting is in the possession of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

