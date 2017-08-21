Students Observe Their First Solar Eclipse; Learn Valuable Science Lesson

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Students and staff at St. Joseph Catholic School in Arlington got a chance to take in Solar Eclipse 2017 in real time.

Beginning around 12:45 p.m., about the time North Texas could view the eclipse, teachers and parents escorted kindergarten through eighth grade kids out in small groups.

This is the first time these kids, and even some of the teachers, are seeing such a phenomena.

Shannon Connors, the school’s science teacher, believes this lesson will help students turn an abstract interest in science into a personal understanding of the subject.

“Getting to view something in person, one-on-one per se, is a better way to experience something than just simple reading it in a book…to some extent, even just looking at it like on live streaming.”

Because there were some risk to one’s eyes associated with viewing the eclipse, kids were chaperoned and given strict instructions.

Some parents, like Allan Beck, even made the trip to school to experience this moment with their child.

“For me personally, I want to be here to share this with my child. How often do you get the chance to do this…I think it is great.”

Some of the kids say they are already looking forward to watching the next solar eclipse, seven years from now. That one will be a total eclipse for North Texas.