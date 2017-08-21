Thousands Flock To Partial Eclipse Viewing Parties

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of North Texans today braved the scorching late summer sun, for a chance to see it disappear. Even if it wasn’t for very long, the first partial eclipse in decades was just a whole lot of fun.

“So far from what I’ve seen, pretty amazing,” said 12-year-old Jariah Blake, watching with his family at the Perot Museum in Dallas, and then adding, “one of the funnest things I’ve ever done!”

It was the kind of enthusiasm that museum staffers were hoping for — and the roughly 5,000 visitors brought it in abundance.

“We got down here an hour before it was supposed to start, and the the line was around the building,” says Tim Reazor,”huge!”

Reazor says he worked for just a bit today, and then scooped up his 8-year-old daughter Reagan for a little Daddy/daughter bonding time over science… after all, excitement plants the seeds of inspiration.

“Whenever it was covering it, it was starting to look black, it wasn’t halfway; but, it was pretty close,” explains Reagan when asked about the partial eclipse, adding that it was, indeed, pretty cool. Dad admitted that he was equally — okay, even more excited — than his daughter.

“I love doing this with her,” says Reazor.

As eclipse watchers crowded onto to the Perot Museum plaza to dance, make pin hole viewers, and eat moon pies, science was suddenly, subtly, super cool– even in August.

“First, when we saw it, it was mostly like the sun,” says 8-year-old Hedy Cerda, “the eclipse started to happen and it was getting darker and darker.”

Mary Baerg, the Perot Museum’s Chief Experience Officer says the experience could inspire the next generation in a number of ways.

“Being curious about your world benefits everybody, asking questions, being thoughtful, being excited and having something up in the sky that’s being seen across the United States, is an amazing experience,” says Baerg, “and really brings people together.”

• Eclipse 2017 Photo Gallery

“Cool, it’s happening!” exclaimed 57-year-old Juan Arellano, Junior. Arellano didn’t need to wait in the long line for the viewing glasses– he brought his father’s welding glasses, which seemed to make the day even more special. “Oh, God yeah!” says Arellano, “I get to use something of my father’s and I get to be around a bunch of kids. Come on! Why grow up?”

Why indeed? Unless, of course, it’s to get to drive to the total eclipse which will happen in North Texas in April, 2024.