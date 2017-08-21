Trump Addresses Way Forward In Afghanistan

gettyimages 836525984 Trump Addresses Way Forward In Afghanistan

ARLINGTON, VA – AUGUST 21: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Americas military involvement in Afghanistan at the Fort Myer military base on August 21, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump was expected to announce a modest increase in troop levels in Afghanistan, the result of a growing concern by the Pentagon over setbacks on the battlefield for the Afghan military against Taliban and al-Qaeda forces. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. needs a plan for “and honorable and enduring outcome” in Afghanistan.

He says a rapid exit would have unacceptable consequences.

Trump says, “a hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum” that the Islamic State group and al-Qaida would fill.

The president was making a rare, nationally televised address late Monday on his strategy for what is America’s longest war.

Trump says his original instinct was to pull out of Afghanistan, but he shifted his view after studying the issue “from every conceivable angle.”

More to come.

