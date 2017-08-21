Trump Addresses Way Forward In Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. needs a plan for “and honorable and enduring outcome” in Afghanistan.

He says a rapid exit would have unacceptable consequences.

Trump says, “a hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum” that the Islamic State group and al-Qaida would fill.

The president was making a rare, nationally televised address late Monday on his strategy for what is America’s longest war.

Trump says his original instinct was to pull out of Afghanistan, but he shifted his view after studying the issue “from every conceivable angle.”

More to come.

