Beckham, Marshall Being Listed As Day To Day By Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being listed as day to day with a sprained left ankle.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants walks off the field after suffering an injury in the first half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Speaking on a conference call Tuesday, New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn’t give many details about Beckham’s ankle, refusing to say whether the injury in a preseason loss to Cleveland on Monday night was a high sprain, which usually takes longer to recover from.

McAdoo said the team will wait to see how Beckham responds to treatment. An MRI on the ankle was negative.

X-Rays on the shoulder of fellow wide receiver Brandon Marshall were also negative, the coach said. The 33-year-old veteran also is being listed as day to day.

One of the NFL’s most dynamic players, Beckham was hurt after being hit around the knee by defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun after catching a pass. The impact flipped Beckham onto his side and his head bounced off the turf.

