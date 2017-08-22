Cancun Travel Warning Issued By State Department

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. State Department is warning people about travel to Cancun, Mexico.
The department said murders, kidnappings and robberies involving Americans are going up as turf wars between gangs are heating up.
The travel advisory includes Cancun and Playa Del Carmen.
The advisory issued on Tuesday upgraded the warnings for two states, Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur, saying turf wars between crime gangs have led to a surge in violence.
The only warning for Quintana Roo in a December statement was about lack of cellular and Internet service in some areas, according to Fortune.
