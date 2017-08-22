Former Fort Worth Drama Teacher Sentenced On Child Porn Charge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 25-year-old man who taught at Southwest High School in Fort Worth was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on a federal child pornography charge.

Matthew Anthony Keller, of Watauga pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in October 2016. He has remained in custody since the time of his arrest in July 2016.

“I’m always deeply disturbed by those who produce child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney Parker, but it’s particularly appalling when the child is victimized by a teacher, someone in a trusted position.”

According to documents filed in the case, the investigation began when a parent of a 15-year-old child discovered a relationship between their child and Keller.

The parent notified a police department in Macomb County, Michigan immediately. The parent was further concerned because Keller planned to fly from Texas to Michigan and possibly meet with the child for a sexual encounter.

When a search warrant was conducted at Keller’s residence in Watauga, law enforcement seized a computer from his bedroom. A forensic analysis of that computer revealed the presence of a sexually explicit video of the minor victim.

The matter was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative, which was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.