Jerry Jones Feels ‘Very Strongly’ Players Shouldn’t Protest National Anthem

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has previously made it known how he feels about players protesting the national anthem.

During his appearance with Shan and RJ Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Jones reiterated his feelings on the matter when asked about the growing number of protests this preseason.

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones said. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

In 2016, after Colin Kaepernick and others protested the anthem by taking a knee, Jones voiced his displeasure with the protests.

“The forum of the NFL and the forum on television is a very significant thing,” said Jones. “I’m for it being used, in every way we can, to support the great contributors in our society – that is people that have supported America, and the flag. For anybody to use parts of that visibility to do otherwise is really disappointing. We strongly support the flag in every way — and the people that for generations have given it all up so that we can get out here.”