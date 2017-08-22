Mavs Sign Former Utah Center Jeff Withey

Filed Under: Basketball, Dallas Mavericks, Jeff Withey, NBA, Utah Jazz

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Mavericks have signed free-agent center Jeff Withey, who spent the past two seasons with the Utah Jazz.

The 7-foot Withey averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 51 games last season. He made one start. He has career averages of 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in four seasons with New Orleans and Utah.

Withey was a four-year player at Kansas.

The Mavericks still haven’t signed restricted free-agent center Nerlens Noel to a long-term deal. He has a qualifying offer and is expected to remain with Dallas after the Mavericks acquired him at the trading deadline last season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

