More Than 40 Injured In Suburban Philadelphia Train Crash

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBSNEWS) – More than 40 people were injured when a commuter train crashed into another one that was parked at a station in suburban Philadelphia early Tuesday, transit officials said.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
An inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, said SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern.
SEPTA initially said 33 people aboard the train were injured, but later put the number at 42. None was considered life-threatening.
In an early morning news briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said four of the inured, including the train’s conductor, were rushed to hospitals.
“The conductor is in the hospital right now, I can’t release his condition,” Micozzie said.
One passenger told CBS Philly, “There was blood everywhere. There was this driver all banged up and there was this one girl bleeding out of her face pretty bad.”