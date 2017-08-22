CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Mother Challenges Joshua ISD Dress Code As Boy Grows Hair for Cancer Patients

Hadib (Faye Abunijmeh)

JOSHUA (KRLD) – A North Texas mother is challenging her son’s school district for his right to grow his hair long for cancer patients.

Faye Abunijmeh says Joshua ISD told her that her son Habib needed to cut his hair because it violated their dress code policy. Faye says there’s no such rule for girls.

“This is gender discrimination and sexist,” she says.

Nine-year-old Habib has grown his hair for years. It now reaches past his shoulders, and he needs just inches more to donate it to Wigs for Kids.

“He’s so proud of his curly hair,” Abunijmeh says. “He just wants another child in need, a child with cancer, to be able to have it.”

Joshua ISD deems long hair on boys a distraction, a safety hazard, and possibly unclean. Faye doesn’t agree.

“My son has asked me why his sister can have long hair but he can’t,” she says. “I barely know what to tell him.

“That’s what we’re trying to do is change the gender thing,” she says. “Let it be. They’re not any different.”

Faye says district officials told her Habib would have to cut his hair before school came back in session. On his first day, he went to class wearing it in a braid. That’s a loophole in dress code policy, but may only be temporary.

Abunijemeh started a petition on change.org. 

As of this posting, Joshua ISD has not been reached for further comment. Part of their dress code for boys’ hair length is below.

“Boys’ hair should not extend beyond the following limits:

Front – Hair/Bangs, when combed straight down, must not be longer than the top of the eyebrows. Side – The entire ear may be covered but should not exceed the corner of the jawbone on the sides. Sideburns should not be more than one-half inch below the bottom of the ear lobe.
Back – Hair must be cut so that it is no longer than the bottom of the dress shirt collar or top of a t- shirt collar.

Boys’ hair will not be worn in tails, ponytails, or buns.”

  1. Stephanie Dyer says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:42 am

    Stupid and sexist. If long hair is not “a safety hazard, and possibly unclean” for girls then it is not for boys either. It is time for schools to stop worrying about hair length and girl’s shoulders and stick to the business of teaching.

    Reply | Report comment |

