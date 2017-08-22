Shipping Container Office Park Starts To Take Shape

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A one-of-a-kind office park in Fort Worth is starting to take shape.

Box Office Warehouse Suites is made entirely of shipping containers. It is located in the heart of the Alliance business district, south of the airport and not far from Interstate-35W and Golden Triangle Boulevard.

The brightly-colored offices started going in last month. Its developer posted a video to Facebook, showing the progress.

“We’re going to be getting one set of containers every week for 20 more weeks,” said the video’s narrator. That would put the completion date at the end of this year or early next year.

The developer is also holding an art contest. Five winners of ‘Art on a Can’ will get to paint a mural on the shipping container walls. The contest is not until March, but applications are due on October 15.