Shipping Container Office Park Starts To Take Shape

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Box Office Warehouse Suites, Fort Worth, Office Park, Shipping Containers

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A one-of-a-kind office park in Fort Worth is starting to take shape.

Box Office Warehouse Suites is made entirely of shipping containers. It is located in the heart of the Alliance business district, south of the airport and not far from Interstate-35W and Golden Triangle Boulevard.

The brightly-colored offices started going in last month. Its developer posted a video to Facebook, showing the progress.

“We’re going to be getting one set of containers every week for 20 more weeks,” said the video’s narrator. That would put the completion date at the end of this year or early next year.

The developer is also holding an art contest. Five winners of ‘Art on a Can’ will get to paint a mural on the shipping container walls. The contest is not until March, but applications are due on October 15.

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch