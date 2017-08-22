Fan Essentials: Who Won The Mayweather-McGregor Pre-Fight Buildup?

Ryan Mayer

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor may come from different fighting backgrounds, but they both have one particular talent in common: trash talking. The two fighters have clearly been blessed with the gift of gab, and the lead up to their much anticipated bout on August 26th has provided plenty of material in the way of a war of words both through social media and in press conferences. This particular fight buildup was unique in its press tour in that the fighters went on a four-day, four-city international tour with press conferences/jawing sessions at each of the stops. The spectacle provided plenty of memorable comments, both good and bad.

Showtime Boxing announcers and analysts Mauro Ranallo, Paulie Malignaggi, and Al Bernstein have broken down this fight from every angle, giving their keys to victory for McGregor and Mayweather and also breaking down what most excited them about the fight. For them, the question of who “won” the pre-fight war of words is a tough one but they weighed in with their thoughts on which side took home the ‘W’ as we prepare for fight night this coming Saturday, August 26th, beginning at 9 pm Eastern time on Showtime PPV and the new Showtime pay-per-view app.