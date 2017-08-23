STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Judge Denies Biker’s Request For Delay In Waco Trial

FORT WORTH (AP) — The judge who would preside over the first trial of a biker allegedly involved in a shootout at a meeting of rival motorcycle gangs in Waco, Texas, that left nine people dead has denied a motion to delay the trial.

Christopher “Jake” Carrizal was among more than 150 bikers indicted following the 2015 shooting on charges of murder conspiracy and engaging in organized criminal activity. His trial is scheduled for September 11.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Carrizal claimed state District Judge Ralph Strother “grossly abused” his discretion when he declined to enforce defense subpoenas for local law enforcement to appear and produce records in court.

Later Tuesday Strother denied the motion and ordered Carrizal and his attorney in court Thursday for a jury selection hearing.

