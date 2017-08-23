CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Rangers To Announce Naming Rights For New Stadium Thursday

Filed Under: City of Arlington, new stadium, stadium naming rights, Texas Rangers
Proposed Rangers baseball stadium (credit: City of Arlington)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers will announce Thursday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. the naming rights for the team’s new ballpark.

The Rangers said they will have no other comment until that time.

The future billion-dollar climate-controlled stadium deal will keep the Texas Rangers in Arlington at least through 2054.

Half of the money for the new stadium comes from the city, the other half from the Rangers.

Last November Arlington voters approved the extension of a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax for the new Rangers stadium.

That revenue previously went to defray Arlington’s $155 million debt on its share of the cost of AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The stadium should be completed in time for the 2020 MLB season.

