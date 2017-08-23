CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NEW YORK (AP) – Samsung is trying to move past last year’s disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking — and lower battery capacity.

gettyimages 837876736 Samsung Unveils Successor To Note 7 Phone

DJ Koh, President/Mobile Communications Business speaks at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event on August 23, 2017 in New York.
Samsung unveiled the new generation of its flagship Galaxy Note smartphone, seeking to put behind it an embarrassing recall over exploding batteries and mount a renewed challenge to key market rival Apple and its soon-to-come iPhone 8. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Last year’s Note 7 had to be recalled after dozens spontaneously caught fire because of defective batteries. Samsung responded by subjecting new phones to multiple inspections, including X-rays and stress tests at extreme temperatures. And it’s giving the battery more physical protection, taking up room normally available for the charge.

The Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale Sept. 15, about the time Apple is expected to come out with new iPhones.

Like the S8 phones from this past spring, the Note 8 will have an “infinity display” that maximizes screen size by reducing the frame, or bezel, surrounding the display.

