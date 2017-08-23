Three Stabbed, One Critically After Fight At Assisted Living Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people have been stabbed, one of them critically, after a domestic disturbance turned violent at an assisted living facility in Old East Dallas early Wednesday.

Police were called to the Roseland Garden Apartments on Washington Avenue just south of Lemmon Avenue just after midnight.

Officers said a man and woman – both in their 50s – began to get into an argument. The woman stabbed the man, and the man then stabbed the woman.

A second woman – also in her 50s – then stabbed the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two women also were taken to the hospital. Their current condition is not known.

There was no immediate word from police on charges.

The names of the victims have not been released.

