STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Three Stabbed, One Critically After Fight At Assisted Living Complex

Filed Under: Assisted Living, dallas police, Roseland Garden Apartments, Stabbing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people have been stabbed, one of them critically, after a domestic disturbance turned violent at an assisted living facility in Old East Dallas early Wednesday.

Police were called to the Roseland Garden Apartments on Washington Avenue just south of Lemmon Avenue just after midnight.

Officers said a man and woman – both in their 50s – began to get into an argument. The woman stabbed the man, and the man then stabbed the woman.

A second woman – also in her 50s – then stabbed the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two women also were taken to the hospital. Their current condition is not known.

There was no immediate word from police on charges.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story.  Stay with CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch