Two North Texas Boys Got To Ride To School In Style

ARLINGTON (KRLD) – For Barbara Vo’a it seemed like if it could go wrong it did. “The bus came a little earlier than scheduled. We went out to catch it and realized after 20 minutes that we probably missed it.”

Her car wasn’t working, her siblings live out of town and her neighbor had her phone on silent. The single mom wasn’t sure how she would get her kid and his friend to school. “I told the kids to wait in the driveway while I went inside to change so we could walk over to the neighbors. I came out of the house and apparently my son had approached a police officer… I was really proud of him that he wasn’t afraid to go to someone in uniform and ask for help, but also a little embarrassed,” said Vo’a.

The officer was Corporal Brett Worman. He just happened to be on a call down the street from their home. “He’s Arlington PD. We’re Mansfield ISD. He didn’t have to say yes. It was out of his way to go all the way to Mansfield.”

The two boys loaded up in the back of Worman’s cruiser, Vo’a snapped a picture and off to school they went. “I can’t thank him enough. He was such a blessing. I’m glad God brought him into my life in that moment because I really needed him,” said Vo’a.

While the boys enjoyed being the talk of the 5th grade, Vo’a said they don’t want to ride in the back of a cop car again. “He said the seats were hard, there’s a big plastic window, shield-looking thing and the vents are cut off.”